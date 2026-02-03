‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ teaser explores Ranveer Singh's backstory

The teaser of highly anticipated movie, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has been released, exploring the depth of Ranveer Singh's character.
The upcoming movie’s teaser was released on Tuesday, February 3, exploring the backstory of
Singh’s character, who transforms into Hamza Ali Mazari to from Jaskirat Singh Rangi.
In one scene, he is seen being soaked in rain, framed against a blood-red sky, and his fierce silhouette signals a rebirth.
The clip ends with the Ram Leela actor's powerful one-liner, “yeh naya Hindustan hai, yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi aur marega bhi”.
Apart from Ranveer Singh, the forthcoming movie’s recently released teaser also stars Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt.
R Madhavan's character also seemingly has a enaging role in the sequel, however, the new teaser did not feature any glimpse of Sara Arjun and Akshaye Khanna's character.
The teaser was also shared by Rampal and movie director Aditya Dhar, who took to their respective social media handles, writing, "Yeh Naya Hindustan hai Yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi Aur maarega bhi. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Teaser Out Now." (sic)
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release in theatres on March 19, clashing with Toxic starring Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria.