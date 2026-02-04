Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Entertainment

Bad Bunny gets heartfelt tribute from Ricky Martin on historic Grammy win

Bad Bunny recently made history at Grammys as the first Latin artist to win Album of the Year

Bad Bunny recently got a heartfelt tribute from Ricky Martin on his historic win at this year’s Grammy.

The 54-year-old pop singer publicly shared support for his Puerto Rican mate, who became the first artist to receive the top prize for a Spanish-language record, in an open letter titled "When One of Ours Succeeds, We All Succeed" for the Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día on Tuesday, February 3.

In the letter, the Livin’ la Vida Loca hitmaker penned, "Benito, brother, seeing you win three Grammy Awards, one of them for album of the year with a production entirely in Spanish, touched me deeply.”

The San Juan-born pop star went on to say, "Not only as an artist, but as a Puerto Rican who has walked stages around the world carrying his language, his accent and his story. I know what it means to succeed without letting go of where you come from.

“I know how heavy it is, what it costs, and what is sacrificed when you decide not to change because others ask you to.

"That's why what you have achieved is not just a historic musical accomplishment, it's a cultural and human victory.

“You won without changing the color of your voice. You won without erasing your roots. You won by staying true to Puerto Rico."

Ricky Martin’s appreciation post for Bad Bunny comes ahead of latter’s performance at this year’s Super Bowl Halftime show, which is scheduled to take place February 8, 2026.  

