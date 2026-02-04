Ron Kenoly, Gospel legend and pioneer of modern praise music, dies at 81

Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Ron Kenoly is no more!

On Tuesday, February 3. Bruno Miranda – music director and Kenoly’s close associate – announced the legendary singer and songwriter’s death at the age of 81 in a tragic social media post.

In the update, Miranda paid a heartfelt tribute to the Gospel legend, who was the pioneer of modern praise music, writing, “For over 20 years, I had the honor of walking alongside him in ministry around the world, not just as his music director, but as a son, a student, and a witness to a life marked by faithfulness,” Miranda wrote. “He was never an artist, never an entertainer. He was a worship leader.”

“And he took all the time necessary to explain what that truly meant. A worship leader’s calling is not to perform songs, but to lead people into true worship in the presence of a King; the King of Kings, Jesus Christ. … Today we grieve deeply but not without hope. The worship he lived is now the worship he beholds,” the statement added.

Notably, Ron Kenoly's cause of death has not been revealed yet.

Who was Ron Kenoly?

Born on December 6, 1944, Ron Kenoly was an American Christian worship leader, singer, and songwriter, renowned for being a worship leader whose ministry shaped generations across the globe.

During his career, Ron was nominated for nine GMA Dove Awards and won Praise & Worship Album of the Year for Welcome Home in 1997.

