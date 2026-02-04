Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

King Charles hosts key reception hours before Andrew’s Royal Lodge eviction

King Charles and Queen Camilla host grand ceremony at St.James Palace just before Andrew's ouster from Royal Lodge

  • By Riba Shaikh
King Charles hosts key reception hours before Andrew’s Royal Lodge eviction
King Charles hosts key reception hours before Andrew’s Royal Lodge eviction

Their Majesties, King Charles and Queen Camilla appeared unfazed at major gathering just hours before Andrew was evicted from Royal Lodge.

On Tuesday evening, February 3, Charles and Camilla hosted a grand reception at St James’s Palace to acknowledge the work of employees of local and regional governments, who serve communities across the UK.

As per the photos obtained by various outlets, the 77-year-old monarch was joined by Prince Edward’s wife, Duchess Sophie and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

The reception was attended by 350 guests including social workers and leaders working on Violence Against Women and Girls, as well as public health workers, disability services coordinators and headteachers.

Just hours after the reception, The Sun reported that King's disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has been moved to the Sandringham estate from the Royal Lodge - where he has been living with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson for over two decades.

Andrew ousted from Royal Lodge months early after fresh Epstein claims
Andrew ousted from Royal Lodge months early after fresh Epstein claims
Norway crown princess' son denies rape charges as tense trial begins
Norway crown princess' son denies rape charges as tense trial begins
Kate Middleton reconnects with family history in key Wales outing
Kate Middleton reconnects with family history in key Wales outing
Prince Edward breaks silence on Andrew’s involvement in Epstein scandal
Prince Edward breaks silence on Andrew’s involvement in Epstein scandal
Princess Anne distances herself from Andrew-Esptein controversy with timely move
Princess Anne distances herself from Andrew-Esptein controversy with timely move
Palace insider makes shocking claim as Andrew’s explosive photos spark outrage
Palace insider makes shocking claim as Andrew’s explosive photos spark outrage
King Charles former brother-in-law shares emotional divorce update
King Charles former brother-in-law shares emotional divorce update
Sarah Ferguson shares first disappointing update as vulgar Epstein emails go viral
Sarah Ferguson shares first disappointing update as vulgar Epstein emails go viral
Beatrice, Eugenie break silence on Sarah Ferguson's cosy emails to Epstein
Beatrice, Eugenie break silence on Sarah Ferguson's cosy emails to Epstein
Sarah Ferguson celebrated 'baby boy' news in shocking email to Jeffrey Epstein
Sarah Ferguson celebrated 'baby boy' news in shocking email to Jeffrey Epstein
Meghan Markle sends stern warning to Camilla before UK trip: ‘won’t back down’
Meghan Markle sends stern warning to Camilla before UK trip: ‘won’t back down’
Kate Middleton defies Prince William with 'viable' move for Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton defies Prince William with 'viable' move for Meghan Markle

Popular News

Melinda Gates calls out Bill Gates over Epstein links: ‘Painful times’

Melinda Gates calls out Bill Gates over Epstein links: ‘Painful times’
3 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor makes emotional confession about life: ‘Been cruel to me lately'

Arjun Kapoor makes emotional confession about life: ‘Been cruel to me lately'

an hour ago
Peter Mandelson resigns from House of Lords over leaked emails to Epstein

Peter Mandelson resigns from House of Lords over leaked emails to Epstein
12 hours ago