King Charles hosts key reception hours before Andrew’s Royal Lodge eviction

Their Majesties, King Charles and Queen Camilla appeared unfazed at major gathering just hours before Andrew was evicted from Royal Lodge.
On Tuesday evening, February 3, Charles and Camilla hosted a grand reception at St James’s Palace to acknowledge the work of employees of local and regional governments, who serve communities across the UK.
As per the photos obtained by various outlets, the 77-year-old monarch was joined by Prince Edward’s wife, Duchess Sophie and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.
The reception was attended by 350 guests including social workers and leaders working on Violence Against Women and Girls, as well as public health workers, disability services coordinators and headteachers.
Just hours after the reception, The Sun reported that King's disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has been moved to the Sandringham estate from the Royal Lodge - where he has been living with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson for over two decades.