Palace insider makes shocking claim as Andrew’s explosive photos spark outrage

Buckingham Palace insider has made a shocking admission as Andrew's yet another scandalous photo released amid Jeffrey Epstein controversy.
Royal Family was hit with fresh wave of embarrassment over the weekend, when the US Department of Justice released a new set of Epstein files as part of their ongoing investigation into the late paedophile and sex offender's heinous crimes.
Like many other high profile figures, King Charles brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was also in close association with Epstein and eventually ended up having sexual relations with minors he met through the controversial financier.
As per the photograph obtained by various outlets, the former Prince could be seen kneeling on all fours over a female lying on the ground.
Now, senior Royal correspondent Rebecca English in her new article has claimed that as per Royal insiders, Buckingham Palace also found out about Andrew's Russian model date at the same time as public.
The royal reporter claimed that King Charles was not aware of the level of detail in the latest files.
While Buckingham Palace officials decline to issue any explanation on the same, royal sources noted that "providing testimony is now a matter for Andrew and his conscience".
The sources further claimed that those who have relevant information should "participate in any lawful inquiry on any subject".