Meghan Markle sends stern warning to Camilla before UK trip: ‘won’t back down’

Meghan Markle has reportedly sent a clear message to Queen Camilla before making her highly awaited return to the UK.
The Duchess of Sussex - who is believed to be planning to join Prince Harry on his next visit to Britain has decided to fight back if Camilla makes things difficult for her.
Meghan and Camilla’s alleged feud believed to have began when The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their Royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US.
Harry and Meghan's relationship with Camilla worsened after the duke compared King Charles' wife to an "evil stepmother" in his explosive 2023 memoir, Spare.
Now that the former Suits actress is all set to come back to the UK after four years she has reportedly decided to strike back at Camilla as Meghan has refused to "suffer in silence".
"If Camilla wants to keep playing dirty Meghan is ready to hit back," an insider told Closer.
The source continued, "She’s convinced Camilla has been trying to undermine her and paint her as the villain from day one and she’s adamant that she won’t open herself up to more cruelty."
"Meghan feels like Camilla has been out to get her for years, and some people within royal circles would agree," added the source.
The tipster further claimed that Meghan "plans to show up with her head held high, keep interactions to an absolute minimum and make it very clear through her body language that she wants nothing to do with her. But if Camilla crosses a line, Meghan isn’t going to suffer in silence."
They explained that the mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet is "preparing for war."
"She is ready to show her that she won’t be pushed around, no matter who she’s up against," added the insider.
Meghan Markle is reportedly planning to return to the UK with Prince Harry in July this year for the countdown ceremony of The Invictus Games 2027.