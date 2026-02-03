Prince Edward breaks silence on Andrew’s involvement in Epstein scandal

Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

Prince Edward sides with 'victims' as he addresses Andrew's scandalous photos amid Jeffrey Epstein controversy

  • By Riba Shaikh
King Charles' younger brother Prince Edward has spoken up on the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal involving his disgraced brother, Andrew.

The Duke of Edinburgh has sided with the "victims" as he made Royal Family's stance clear over the infamous Epstein scandal, which took a horrific turn with the release of new files over the weekend.

As reported by Daily Mail, during a discussion at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Edward was asked about "how are you coping" referring to Andrew's connection with the newly released Epstein files.

To which the Duke replied, "Well, with the best will in the world, I'm not sure this is the audience that is probably the least bit interested in that."

"They all came here to listen to education, solving the future, but no, I think it's all really important always to remember the victims and who are the victims in all this? A lot of victims in this," he added.

This statement from Edward came just two days after a shocking photo of Andrew crouched over an unidentified woman who is lying on the floor made headlines.

While in the tranche of now declassified emails Andrew - who has been stripped of all his Royal titles in October, 2025 talked Epstein about a "beautiful" Russian woman, and invited him to Buckingham Palace.

