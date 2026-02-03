Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Princess Anne distances herself from Andrew-Esptein controversy with timely move

Princess Anne flies away from UK after Andrew's shocking photo with Russian model shake Royal Family

  • By Riba Shaikh
Princess Anne distances herself from Andrew-Esptein controversy with timely move
Princess Anne distances herself from Andrew-Esptein controversy with timely move

Princess Anne has left the UK as Royal Family found itself dealing with a fresh disgrace because of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Just a day after very scandalous photos of Andrew kneeling on all fours over a mystery woman made headlines, The Princess Royal flew to Italy to attend a major gathering.

As per Royal Family's Court Circular, on February 2, King Charles sister "departed from Heathrow Airport, London, for Italy and was received later upon arrival at Milan Malpensa Airport by His Majesty's Consul-General for Milan (Mr Kassim Ramji)."

Princess Anne distances herself from Andrew-Esptein controversy with timely move

The purpose of the visit was to meet with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) delegates, representing the UK's interests in preparations for upcoming 2026 Milano–Cortina Olympics. 


Prince Edward breaks silence on Andrew’s involvement in Epstein scandal
Prince Edward breaks silence on Andrew’s involvement in Epstein scandal
Palace insider makes shocking claim as Andrew’s explosive photos spark outrage
Palace insider makes shocking claim as Andrew’s explosive photos spark outrage
King Charles former brother-in-law shares emotional divorce update
King Charles former brother-in-law shares emotional divorce update
Sarah Ferguson shares first disappointing update as vulgar Epstein emails go viral
Sarah Ferguson shares first disappointing update as vulgar Epstein emails go viral
Beatrice, Eugenie break silence on Sarah Ferguson's cosy emails to Epstein
Beatrice, Eugenie break silence on Sarah Ferguson's cosy emails to Epstein
Sarah Ferguson celebrated 'baby boy' news in shocking email to Jeffrey Epstein
Sarah Ferguson celebrated 'baby boy' news in shocking email to Jeffrey Epstein
Meghan Markle sends stern warning to Camilla before UK trip: ‘won’t back down’
Meghan Markle sends stern warning to Camilla before UK trip: ‘won’t back down’
Kate Middleton defies Prince William with 'viable' move for Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton defies Prince William with 'viable' move for Meghan Markle
Sarah Ferguson faces new trouble as she joins Andrew in Epstein saga
Sarah Ferguson faces new trouble as she joins Andrew in Epstein saga
King Charles, Queen Camilla make 1st joint appearance amid Andrew’s new drama
King Charles, Queen Camilla make 1st joint appearance amid Andrew’s new drama
Andrew sent Beatrice, Eugenie’s snaps to Epstein despite his sex crime record
Andrew sent Beatrice, Eugenie’s snaps to Epstein despite his sex crime record
Norway's crown princess breaks silence on friendship with Jeffrey Epstein
Norway's crown princess breaks silence on friendship with Jeffrey Epstein

Popular News

Littleborough plane crash: Light aircraft down with two people onboard

Littleborough plane crash: Light aircraft down with two people onboard
4 minutes ago
Post Melone, Jelly Roll announce massive Big Ass Stadium Tour stop

Post Melone, Jelly Roll announce massive Big Ass Stadium Tour stop

27 minutes ago
Teddy Baldock, British boxing champion statue stolen in East London park

Teddy Baldock, British boxing champion statue stolen in East London park
57 minutes ago