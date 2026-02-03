Princess Anne distances herself from Andrew-Esptein controversy with timely move

Princess Anne has left the UK as Royal Family found itself dealing with a fresh disgrace because of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
Just a day after very scandalous photos of Andrew kneeling on all fours over a mystery woman made headlines, The Princess Royal flew to Italy to attend a major gathering.
As per Royal Family's Court Circular, on February 2, King Charles sister "departed from Heathrow Airport, London, for Italy and was received later upon arrival at Milan Malpensa Airport by His Majesty's Consul-General for Milan (Mr Kassim Ramji)."
The purpose of the visit was to meet with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) delegates, representing the UK's interests in preparations for upcoming 2026 Milano–Cortina Olympics.