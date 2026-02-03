Royal
  • By Hania Jamil
Norway crown princess' son denies rape charges as tense trial begins

Marius Borg Høiby appeared in the Oslo court for severe charges in the case that has engulfed the Norwegian royal family

Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of rape on the first day of his highly covered trial.

On Tuesday, February 3, the 29-year-old also denied charges of violence and filming women's genitals without their knowledge during his appearance at Oslo District Court.

Meanwhile, the crown princess' son pleaded guilty to charges including sexually offensive behaviour, a serious drug offence, violation of a restraining order and several driving-related offences.

He pleaded partially guilty to serious bodily harm, reckless behaviour and violation of a restraining order.

In a legal drama that has embarrassed the Norway royal family, Marius Borg Høiby faces 38 charges in total, as the court vowed that the crown princess' son will be treated no differently than any other potential criminal.

Høiby is the eldest son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from a previous relationship and the stepson of the heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon. He has no royal title or official duties.

His appearance at the trial, which is expected to last seven weeks, came after Høiby was arrested on Sunday evening on new charges of assault, making threats with a knife and violating a restraining order.

On Monday, at the request of police, Oslo District Court ruled he would be remanded in custody until March 2.

Prosecutors have said that Marius Borg Høiby could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted in the trial, which is scheduled to last until March 19. Seven alleged victims are expected to testify.

