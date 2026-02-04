Andrew ousted from Royal Lodge months early after fresh Epstein claims

Royal
  • By Sidra Khan
King Charles boots Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor out of Royal Lodge in the wake of scandalous new claims in Epstein files

In a jaw-dropping move, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been ousted from the Royal Lodge.

The disgraced former prince, who was supposed to vacate the lavish royal estate by Easter 2026, has now been kicked out months early following the scandalous new claims that have emerged after the release of latest batch of Epstein files.

As reported by The Sun on Tuesday, February 3, the former Duke of York has moved to the Sandringham estate after living in the Royal Lodge for over two decades.

While it is unclear to which property Andrew has relocated to, it was shared that the residence belongs to his elder brother, King Charles III.

It is worth noting that Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson – who is also named in the Epstein files and has been under scrutiny since last year – has lived with the former prince in the Royal Lodge since 2008, despite their divorce.

However, whether she has also relocated or not is yet to be revealed.

This shocking update comes days after the U.S. Justice Department released a fresh batch of Epstein files, exposing his horrendous and heinous crimes and the influential figures that were involved with him.

The files also exposed fresh allegations, emails, and claims against the former Duke and Duchess of York, reigniting outrage among public.

