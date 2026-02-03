Sarah Ferguson shares first disappointing update as vulgar Epstein emails go viral

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's mother Sarah Ferguson has made a heartbreaking announcement as her embarrassing emails to Jeffrey Epstein spark outrage.
Fergie is forced to shutdown her charity as Epstein controversy takes a darker turn since the release of a tranche of emails exposing her ties with the late paedophile.
As per GB News, a spokesman for Sarah’s Trust in an statement on Monday evening noted, "Our chair Sarah Ferguson and the board of trustees have agreed that with regret the charity will shortly close for the foreseeable future."
They continued, "This has been under discussion and in train for some months. We remain extremely proud of the work of the trust over recent years."
"We have partnered with over 60 other charities in over 20 countries, providing education, healthcare, crisis response and environmental projects," added the statement.
Sarah's rep concluded the statement adding, "We delivered over 150,000 aid parcels during the Covid pandemic, provided medical aid and training for those affected by the war in Ukraine and delivered education for over 200 children in Ghana."