Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

King Charles former brother-in-law shares emotional divorce update

Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer finalises divorce with Karen Spencer after two years

  • By Riba Shaikh
King Charles former brother-in-law shares emotional divorce update

Earl Charles Spencer and his ex-wife Karen Spencer are officially divorced now!

As per Daily Mail, Princess Diana's brother has finalised divorce with his third ex-wife, after two years of legal battle.

The 13-year marriage of the Spencers had come to an end after Countess Spencer's submission to the High Court in which she claimed that Charles was having an affair with his now girlfriend Cat Jarman.

As per the court documents, Karen has accused Charles of ending their marriage via text message.

However, King Charles' former brother-in-law had denied the allegations at the time.

The outlet further confirmed that despite settling their divorce, the Countess Spencer may continue to use her royal title.

However, if and when Earl Spencer marry Cat she will become "the Countess Spencer", while his ex-wife Karen would simply called Countess Spencer, without 'the' as a prefix.

The divorce was finalised in December, with the financial matters yet to be decided.

Mr Justice Peel while relaying his judgment in the family court, noted, "There are, however, a number of aspects of this which are hotly disputed.'"

The ninth Earl of Spencer is yet to decide how much is he going to pay Karen with regard to the litigation with his girlfriend Cat Jarman.

For the unversed Cat Jarman - who co-hosts a podcast with the earl, sued Karen telling people she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) - without her consent.

However, in December 2025, Karen Spencer settled the lawsuit outside of court with no admission of liability and the court ruling that the costs would be cleared by earl through the divorce settlement.

Palace insider makes shocking claim as Andrew’s explosive photos spark outrage
Palace insider makes shocking claim as Andrew’s explosive photos spark outrage
Sarah Ferguson shares first disappointing update as vulgar Epstein emails go viral
Sarah Ferguson shares first disappointing update as vulgar Epstein emails go viral
Beatrice, Eugenie break silence on Sarah Ferguson's cosy emails to Epstein
Beatrice, Eugenie break silence on Sarah Ferguson's cosy emails to Epstein
Sarah Ferguson celebrated 'baby boy' news in shocking email to Jeffrey Epstein
Sarah Ferguson celebrated 'baby boy' news in shocking email to Jeffrey Epstein
Meghan Markle sends stern warning to Camilla before UK trip: ‘won’t back down’
Meghan Markle sends stern warning to Camilla before UK trip: ‘won’t back down’
Kate Middleton defies Prince William with 'viable' move for Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton defies Prince William with 'viable' move for Meghan Markle
Sarah Ferguson faces new trouble as she joins Andrew in Epstein saga
Sarah Ferguson faces new trouble as she joins Andrew in Epstein saga
King Charles, Queen Camilla make 1st joint appearance amid Andrew’s new drama
King Charles, Queen Camilla make 1st joint appearance amid Andrew’s new drama
Andrew sent Beatrice, Eugenie’s snaps to Epstein despite his sex crime record
Andrew sent Beatrice, Eugenie’s snaps to Epstein despite his sex crime record
Norway's crown princess breaks silence on friendship with Jeffrey Epstein
Norway's crown princess breaks silence on friendship with Jeffrey Epstein
Epstein made daring demand to Fergie after she called him ‘brother I wished for’
Epstein made daring demand to Fergie after she called him ‘brother I wished for’
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor urged to testify in Epstein case by Sir Keir Starmer
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor urged to testify in Epstein case by Sir Keir Starmer

Popular News

Gracie Abrams melts hearts with birthday tribute to boyfriend Paul Mescal

Gracie Abrams melts hearts with birthday tribute to boyfriend Paul Mescal
4 hours ago
Kelly Clarkson to wrap 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' after seven seasons

Kelly Clarkson to wrap 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' after seven seasons
6 hours ago
Savannah Guthrie makes emotional plea after mother Nancy goes missing

Savannah Guthrie makes emotional plea after mother Nancy goes missing
50 minutes ago