King Charles former brother-in-law shares emotional divorce update

Earl Charles Spencer and his ex-wife Karen Spencer are officially divorced now!
As per Daily Mail, Princess Diana's brother has finalised divorce with his third ex-wife, after two years of legal battle.
The 13-year marriage of the Spencers had come to an end after Countess Spencer's submission to the High Court in which she claimed that Charles was having an affair with his now girlfriend Cat Jarman.
As per the court documents, Karen has accused Charles of ending their marriage via text message.
However, King Charles' former brother-in-law had denied the allegations at the time.
The outlet further confirmed that despite settling their divorce, the Countess Spencer may continue to use her royal title.
However, if and when Earl Spencer marry Cat she will become "the Countess Spencer", while his ex-wife Karen would simply called Countess Spencer, without 'the' as a prefix.
The divorce was finalised in December, with the financial matters yet to be decided.
Mr Justice Peel while relaying his judgment in the family court, noted, "There are, however, a number of aspects of this which are hotly disputed.'"
The ninth Earl of Spencer is yet to decide how much is he going to pay Karen with regard to the litigation with his girlfriend Cat Jarman.
For the unversed Cat Jarman - who co-hosts a podcast with the earl, sued Karen telling people she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) - without her consent.
However, in December 2025, Karen Spencer settled the lawsuit outside of court with no admission of liability and the court ruling that the costs would be cleared by earl through the divorce settlement.