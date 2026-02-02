Sarah Ferguson celebrated 'baby boy' news in shocking email to Jeffrey Epstein

Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Sarah Ferguson's yet another shocking email to Jeffrey Epstein has been unearthed.

Fergie - who fell from grace after an old email of her to the late paedophile made headlines in October 2025, has found herself in hot water again as other shocking emails are now emerging in newly released Epstein files.

In the resurfaced email, the ex-wife of disgraced Andrew congratulated Jeffrey on the birth of a "baby boy" while also confronting him on not maintaining contact.

"Don't know if you're still on this on this bbm [BlackBerry Messenger] but have heard from the Duke that you have had a baby boy," Sarah wrote to Jeffrey in 2011.

"Even though you never kept in touch, I am still here with love, friendship and congratulations on your baby boy," she added before signing off with a kiss.

This email came just a day after another email of Sarah emerged in which she made a very vulgar comment about her own daughter Princess Eugenie.

In the email from March 2010, Esptein asks Andrew's ex  about taking a trip to New York to which she responds, "Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!"

