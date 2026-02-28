Bruno Mars reigns supreme with new album ‘The Romantic’ ‘King of love songs’

Bruno Mars has proved why he’s still the ‘King of Love Songs’ with the release of his new album, The Romantic.
On Friday, the Talking To The Moon singer released his new album The Romantic along with a music video for the project’s latest single Risk It All, a Latin-influenced ballad about falling head-over-heels in love.
“New Video. New Album. New Chapter,” wrote Mars in an Instagram post.
Fans rushed to the comment section shortly after the album dropped, pouring out their love for Bruno Mars, whose real name is Peter Gene Hernandez.
One fan commented, “Bruno Mars really went 9/9 on his album, King of Love Songs”
Another noted, “Seriously the the romantic by Bruno mars is a 10/10 I need a second listen. Every song is sooooooooo good, so melodic and mesmerizing.”
The third claimed, “Bruno mars got me feeling happy, loved, heartbroken, married, pregnant and divorced all at the same time with his new album.”
While another stated, “i feel like The Romantic has a lot more horns than Bruno's previous albums and I loooove that. It's so big and booming.”
Notably, The Romantic, released on February 27, 2026 is Mars’ fourth solo studio album and his first new work since 2021’s Anderson Paak collaborative project An Evening with Silk Sonic.