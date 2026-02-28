Ashley Tisdale makes huge comeback after Hilary Duff's 'Toxic' mum response 

Ashley Tisdale French has made a fiery comeback after her former bestie, Hilary Duff, responded to the Toxic Mom controversy.
The 40-year-old American actress and singer has recently scored a role in a new comedy about co-parenting.
On Saturday, February 28, Deadline reported that the High School Musical actress will star in the upcoming CBS comedy, You're Only Young Twice, which she also co-produced.
The new show will mark her first project since she last appeared in Carol's Second Act in 2020, at which time she also voiced a character for Phineas and Ferb the Movie.
Breaking her silence over her new show, Ashley took to her Instagram stories, re-sharing Deadline's article, captioning her post, "I told my agent I was retired in acting, and he said… umm, no, you’re not."
According to the media outlet, the synopsis of the new show will revolve around her character, Emily and her ex Alex, who got married in high school after Emily got pregnant. Now that the pair’s child has grown up and is off to college, Emily and Alex (both now aged 35) start fresh as newly divorced empty nesters.
This update came after Hilary Duff addressed the drama that followed Ashley Tisdale French's "toxic mom group" article, which she published last month.
Earlier this week, the Luck or Something singer made an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she stated, "I felt really sad. I honestly felt really sad. I was pretty, pretty taken aback and felt just sad."