Leigh-Anne picks KATSEYE's Manon, Normani as her dream collaborations

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has mentioned KATSEYE's Manon and Normani as her dream collaborators, after all three stars were grouped by multiple outlets when discussing the mistreatment of Black members in girl groups.
In a viral video on social media, the former Little Mix member was asked about the artists she would love to work with, to which Leigh-Anne replied, "Me, Manon and Normani, yeah? Fire."
The comment came after KATSEYE announced Manon could be taking a temporary hiatus to focus on her "health and wellbeing".
However, in her own Weverse message, the 23-year-old addressed the hiatus news, noting, "I'm healthy, I'm okay, and I'm taking care of myself. Thank u for checking in! Sometimes things unfold in ways we don't fully control, but I'm trusting the bigger picture."
Since then, Leigh-Anne has shown her support for Manon, as there have been speculations of mistreatment from the KATSEYE label, Hybe and Geffen Records, with fans claiming that the hiatus news is just a build-up to the label removing Manon from the Grammy-nominated group.
In another new interview, Leigh-Anne further reflected on Manon's departure from the group, saying, "There is some kind of vicious cycle going on right now with Black girls in girl groups. We see it all the time, so I'm glad people are speaking about it and highlighting it."
"I take a lot of comfort in talking to other artists that are going through something similar, because there was a point where I never got to do that," she added.
For the unversed, all three artists were the lone Black members of their respective girl groups, with Normani previously a member of Fifth Harmony.