Pedro Pascal shares meaningful video after PDA-filled outing with Rafael Olarra

Pedro Pascal has shared first social media post since his PDA-filled outing with Rafael Olarra.

Just days after sending the internet into a frenzy with his cozy LA outing with supposed partner, Rafael, The Last of Us actor shared a video to raise his voice for a cause close to his heart.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Friday, February 27, Pedro reshared a video message from a trans influencer Matt Bernstein - who strongly condemned the decision of revoking driving licences of trans males and females in Kansas City.

"what they can do to one, they can do to all… we you, queer kansas" read the caption alongside the video, which featured the statement from various transgenders telling the story of their driving license cancellation.

Pedro - who sparked rumours of a romantic relationship with Rafael with their first public sighting together in NYC earlier this month, has always been vocally supportive of the transgender community.

His own sister Lux Pascal is a trans woman, while he himself is now being considered bisexual, since his appearance with the former footballer.

It is pertinent to mention, The Mandalorian star has not confirmed or declined dating rumours with Rafael Olarra yet.

