K-dramas releasing in March 2026: Six new shows to start this month

2026 might just be the year of K-dramas!
The year kicked off with Seo Hyun-jin-led Love Me, a hard-hitting family drama, to Spring Fever, a perfect web novel-based rom-com starring Ahn Bo-hyun and Lee Joo-bin.
March 2026 is also gearing up to not be much different, as fans of the Korean dramas, irrespective of genres, are set for another month of K-drama excellence.
Here are 6 K-dramas that are kicking off in March 2026
Siren's Kiss
TVN once again refused to miss out on good productions, as the romance thriller Siren's Kiss, available to stream on Amazon Prime, will air its first episode on March 2, 2026.
Starring Park Min-young (Healer) and Wi Ha-joon (Squid Game) in lead roles, the story follows an elite investigator who becomes a prime suspect in a fraud case after he snoops around a mysterious woman.
Siren's Kiss is based on the Japanese series, Koori no Sekai (1999) by Hisashi Nozawa.
Boyfriend on Demand
This rom-com stars BLACKPINK's Jisoo, and will show a burnt-out webtoon producer who subscribes to a virtual dating app to experience her dream romance.
The show will be released on Netflix on March 6.
Still Shining
A heartwarming story about a subway train driver and guesthouse manager, who are reunited as adults in the classic K-drama trope.
With just 10 episodes, Still Shining will be available on Netflix. Park Jin-young (The Devil Judge) and Kim Min-ju (Undercover High School), are starring in the romance series, whose first episode will be released on March 6.
Phantom Lawyer
Law and ghost, two K-drama tropes that are usually a hit with fans, will be combined in Phantom Lawyer to give another potential hit.
Set to begin airing on March 13, the story follows a lawyer who sees ghost clients and an elite lawyer who loses a case for the first time.
Phantom Lawyer stars Yoo Yeon-seok (When the Phone Rings) and Esom (Kill Boksoon).
Mad Concrete Dreams
In this comedy/crime thriller, a debt-stricken landlord gets involved in a kidnapping scheme.
The cast ensemble includes Ha Jung-woo (The Handmaiden), Im Soo-jung (Chicago Typewrite), Kim Jun-han (Good Partner), Jung Soo-jung (The Heirs), and Shim Eun-kyung (Sunny).
Moreover, the first episode of Mad Concrete Dreams is set to release on March 14.
Climax
This political/noir K-drama follows Ju Ji-hoon (Kingdom) and Ha Ji-won (Secret Garden) as an ambitious couple who rise to the country's power-driven cartel.
Set to stream on Disney+ on March 16, the cast also includes Nana (Kill It), Oh Jung-Se (It's Okay to Not Be Okay), and Cha Joo-young (The Glory).