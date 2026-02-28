Robert Carradine’s death investigation concludes with unsettling ruling

The investigation into Robert Carradine’s death has officially concluded, with the medical examiner issuing an unsettling ruling.
On Monday, February 23, the Lizzie McGuire and the Revenge of the Nerds star passed away at the age of 71.
According to online records for the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office, Carradine’s death has been ruled a suicide.
His family shared a statement to confirm the news, noting, “It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away.”
"In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon on light to everyone around him," the statement continued.
"We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with bipolar disorder," the statement read.
It added, "We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness."
The statement concluded with his family asking for privacy as they grieved the "unfathomable loss," adding, "With gratitude for your understanding and compassion."
Robert Carradine began his career opposite John Wayne in The Cowboys (1972) and went on to appear in Mean Streets and the Oscar-winning Coming Home (1978), starring Jane Fonda and Jon Voight.
He was best known for playing Lewis Skolnick in the Revenge of the Nerds franchise and Hilary Duff’s onscreen father, Sam, in Lizzie McGuire and The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2001–2004).