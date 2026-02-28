News
  • By Sidra Khan
Demi Moore sends fans swooning with dramatic hair transformation: 'Unreal'

'The Substance' actress Demi Moore sparks a buzz among fans by debuting a stunning hair makeover

  • By Sidra Khan
Demi Moore's fans are left shocked - but for a good reason!

The Substance star sent fans swooning on Friday, February 27, by debuting a stunning hair transformation the esteemed Milan Fashion Week.

At the Gucci FW26 Fashion Show, which took place at Palazzo delle Scintille, the Indecent Proposal actress looked almost unrecognizable as she flaunted a blunt bob.

The striking new haircut, styled in a wet-look, was a stark contrast to the actress's usual long and glossy black tresses.

For the high-profile event, Moore slipped into a stylish all-black leather outfit, paired with matching handbag and heels.

She also sported a pair of stunning black sunglasses, elevating the look a step further.

After turning heads at the glitzy fashion show, the 63-year-old Hollywood star then wowed fans on Instagram by posting her photos from the event.

"An absolute honor to attend @Demna's inaugural runway show for @Gucci. A bold, beautiful new chapter begins! Thanks for letting me come out and play, and my sweet @pilaf.littlemouse too," Demi Moore captioned alongside a carousel of photos from the show, posing with her adorable fur baby.

Her post immediately caught fans' attention, who left no moment in gushing over the actress.

"WOW, is that you!!!!!!! You look amazing... that look i love it," praised a first.

Another stated, "When you are the absolute queen of both long and short hair."

A third swooned, "Like always- UNREAL."

Meanwhile, several more fans dropped red heart, heart-eyes, and fire emojis on the post.

