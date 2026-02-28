Brad Pitt’s friend has claimed that Angelina Jolie is attempting to ‘separate the family’ after their estranged son, Maddox, dropped his famous father’s last name.
Maddox was credited as “Jolie” rather than “Jolie-Pitt” in the end credits of his mother Angelina Jolie’s new film, Couture.
As per TMZ, the F1 star’s close friend bashed the Maria starlet turning the kids against their father throughout the bitter divorce
"It’s sad – this is a textbook example of what a successful campaign to separate a family looks like," a confidant of Pitt's told the outlet.
Notably, Pitt and Maddox have been estranged since Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, alleging verbal and physical abuse on a flight.
However, Pitt denied the claims, no charges were filed, and Jolie retained primary custody of their six children until 2021.
The kids are iving mostly with Jolie and seeing their father only under supervision and due to this reaseon they grew close to their mother.
The first to publicly drop Pitt’s name was adopted daughter Zahara, 21, who went by ‘Zahara Marley Jolie’ at her November 2023 Spelman College sorority induction.
Later, their biological daughter, Shiloh also made the shocking move of petitioning a Los Angeles judge to legally drop "Pitt" from her surname on her 18th birthday in May 2024.
The former couple's twin daughter, Vivienne, 17, publicly dropped "Pitt" from her last name in June 2024.
Knox, and their adopted son, Pax, 22, have not publicly revealed the current status of their surnames,