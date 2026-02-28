News
  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Jim Carrey appearance at César Awards leaves fans in shock: 'This is not him'

Is Jim Carrey alive? Asks fans after 'The Mask' singer appears unrecognizable at Cesar Awards gala

  • By Fatima Hassan
Jim Carrey appearance at César Awards leaves fans in shock: This is not him
Jim Carrey appearance at César Awards leaves fans in shock: 'This is not him' 

Jim Carrey, known for his comic role as Stanley Ipkiss in The Mask, has returned to the spotlight, but this time with extreme confusion and concerns. 

The Dumb & Dumber actor has sparked fury among fans after he received a prestigious honour at the 51st César Awards ceremony for his exceptional contribution to the craft in the entertainment industry.

Shortly after his rare appearance on the red carpet, Jim spoke to the media officials, where he briefly explained his noticeable absence from the industry and the accolade he received.

Fans reaction over Jim Carrey's unrecognizable look: 

As the viral clip of the critically acclaimed actor gained popularity on the internet, fans are convinced that something was wrong with his style as he appeared completely unrecognizable.

"Thats a different Jim over there. Not bad or Good, just a bit weird since we are used to a very different energy. Anyways, great speech," one noted.

Another chimed in, saying, "Who in the clone is that?" 

While a third claimed that, "RIP Jim Carrey.. that's not him for sure." 

Jim Carrey was known for his fun style and persona in reel and real life, but was unable to satisfy his fans this time as he looked completely unrecognizable at the glitzy gala.

Jim Carrey speaks about his disappearance: 

"I really like my quiet life, and I really like putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like - and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists - I have enough," he added.

Despite these speculations, Jim Carrey has yet to react to these clone rumours. 

Robert Carradine’s death investigation concludes with unsettling ruling
Robert Carradine’s death investigation concludes with unsettling ruling
Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins unveil son's face after welcoming baby no 5
Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins unveil son's face after welcoming baby no 5
Benny Blanco reveals real reason behind his 'dirty feet' drama
Benny Blanco reveals real reason behind his 'dirty feet' drama
Neil Sedaka dies at 86: Family breaks silence with emotional tribute
Neil Sedaka dies at 86: Family breaks silence with emotional tribute
Bobby J. Brown death: Horrifying video shows intense barn fire that took his life
Bobby J. Brown death: Horrifying video shows intense barn fire that took his life
Sabrina Carpenter gearing up for new tour after Short n' Sweet's epic success?
Sabrina Carpenter gearing up for new tour after Short n' Sweet's epic success?
Ryan Reynolds braces for devastating blow after Justin Baldoni's explosive audio
Ryan Reynolds braces for devastating blow after Justin Baldoni's explosive audio
Diddy to turn Tupac Shakur murder case upside down with explosive testimony?
Diddy to turn Tupac Shakur murder case upside down with explosive testimony?
Victoria Beckham announces joyful news amid intensifying rift Brooklyn Beckham
Victoria Beckham announces joyful news amid intensifying rift Brooklyn Beckham
Brad Pitt suffers shocking blow from his and Angelina Jolie's son Maddox
Brad Pitt suffers shocking blow from his and Angelina Jolie's son Maddox
Andy Cohen breaks silence after Mary Cosby's huge family loss
Andy Cohen breaks silence after Mary Cosby's huge family loss
Cardi B reacts to ‘SNL set destruction’ over Nicki Minaj joke
Cardi B reacts to ‘SNL set destruction’ over Nicki Minaj joke

Popular News

Anthropic breaks silence with major action against Pentagon after Trump's order

Anthropic breaks silence with major action against Pentagon after Trump's order
10 minutes ago
King Charles declines Prince Harry's unexpected offer after Andrew arrest: 'not to worry'

King Charles declines Prince Harry's unexpected offer after Andrew arrest: 'not to worry'
39 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice returns to public eye after father Andrew arrest

Princess Beatrice returns to public eye after father Andrew arrest
an hour ago