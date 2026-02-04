Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Kate Middleton candidly confirms new family addition in latest outing: Watch

The Princess of Wales offers insight about new family member during her latest outing

Kate Middleton has broken her silence over new family addition during a candid interaction in her latest appearance.

On Tuesday, February 3, The Princess of Wales visited textile manufacturers in West Wales including a Hiut Denim in two Royal engagements.

As per a video shared by Royal correspondent Rebecca English, Kate could be seen receiving a warm welcome by an English cocker spaniel, Barney.

The future Queen's affection for pets was evident as she crouched down to stroke Barney, and gushed, "You are lovely!".

Catherine then turned to the staff and disclosed, "We have the same breed of dog."

In response to a question regarding her new pet's age, Prince William's wife responded, "So we've got a little puppy, he's only eight months, and Orla's five."

For the unversed, The Prince and Princess of Wales are proud owners of Orla, who was gifted to them by Kate's brother, James Middleton, in 2020.

Orla gave birth to four puppies last May, with the litter featuring in a birthday tribute to Prince William in June. 

While before Orla, the couple had another spaniel, called Lupo. 

