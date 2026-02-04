Sports
  By Hania Jamil
John Virgo, snooker legend and commentator dies at 79

The English snooker player's last commentary took place last month during the Masters final at Alexandra Palace

The snooker star and broadcaster John Virgo has passed away at the age of 79, World Snooker announced.

Virgo enjoyed a successful career spanning over 18 years, winning the UK Championship in 1979 and reaching the semi-finals of the World Championship the same year.

A statement from the World Snooker announcement noted, "This morning it was confirmed that 'JV' had died in Spain, where he had lived in recent years. He is survived by his wife Rosie and children Gary and Brook-Leah."

Virgo's commentary became an established part of the BBC's snooker scene after he retired from playing in 1994.

He became famous for his catchphrase, "Where's the cue ball going?" which he threw when a player was close to committing a foul.

The English player also gained fame for his role on the snooker show Big Break, which ran from 1991 to 2002, alongside comedian Jim Davidson.

John Virgo's last commentary for the BBC came just 17 days ago when Kyren Wilson defeated John Higgins in the Masters final at Alexandra Palace.

