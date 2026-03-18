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  • By Hania Jamil
News

Nickelodeon star Chris O'Neal arrested in Malibu burglary case

Chris O'Neal was booked at the LA County in connection with a burglary and home invasion investigation in Malibu

  • By Hania Jamil
Nickelodeon star Chris ONeal arrested in Malibu burglary case
Nickelodeon star Chris O'Neal arrested in Malibu burglary case 

Nickelodeon star Chris O'Neal was reportedly arrested in connection to a burglary in Malibu, California.

The actor, best known for playing Kevin Reed on How to Rock, was booked at LA County Jail on Monday and was released the following afternoon.

On Wednesday, March 18, TMZ reported that Chris was among multiple individuals detained over the theft.

As per the outlet, the burglary was reported at 5:45 a.m., with law enforcement sources alleging that the caller saw three adults inside the home via security footage.

The group entered through the back of the residence before messing with the camera.

Besides How to Rock, which aired in 2012, Chris is known for co-hosting Nickelodeon's You Gotta See This.

He also played Ben Dupree in Swindle alongside Ariana Grande and Jennette McCurdy and had a guest appearance in Zendaya's K.C. Undercover in 2015.

One of his most recent roles was on Greenhouse Academy on Netflix, which he landed between 2017 and 2020.

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