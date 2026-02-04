Sports
  • By Hania Jamil
Cristiano Ronaldo 'missing' poster teases star after Al Nassr match absence

The Portuguese player was a no-show at the Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh match amid reports of frustration over the Saudi Pro League

Amid tensions among Saudi Pro League teams and Cristiano Ronaldo missing a key Al Nassr match, fans have expressed their frustration in a unique and humorous way.

A picture of a mock "missing person" poster has been circulating the internet, featuring the Portuguese star.

Seen across streets in Saudi Arabia, the poster showed a snap of a crying Ronaldo with the headline reading, "MISSING".

"This is a forty-year-old who is going through the obligation of excessive crying, and his family is looking for him," the viral poster read in Arabic.

The teasing poster came after Ronaldo skipped the Monday match between Al Nassr and Al Riyadh to show his discontent with rival club Al Hilal signing Karim Benzema.

Ronaldo reportedly has been frustrated over Al Nassr's lack of reinforcements during the January transfer window. Both the teams are backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), and Ronaldo reportedly has complaints about alleged unequal support between the two clubs.

Ronaldo is thought to be particularly unhappy that his former Real Madrid teammate has been allowed to join Al-Hilal, who are battling with the Portuguese's Al-Nassr in the Pro League title race.

While the 40-year-old skipped the Monday match, his team won 1-0 to remain a point behind Al-Hilal. 

Al-Nassr are scheduled to play against Al-Ittihad on Friday, and fans are eagerly awaiting if Cristiano Ronaldo will play, amid speculation of him leaving Saudi Arabia.

