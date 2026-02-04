Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
Royal Family releases photos as Princess Anne joins Prince Albert at key event

Princess Albert of Monaco has shared a delightful moment with King Charles III’s youngest sister, Princess Anne.  

On Wednesday, February 4th, the official Instagram account of the Monaco Royal Family released a joyful portrait featuring His Serene Highness and the Princess Royal. 

Earlier this week, Princess Anne and Prince Albert attended the 2026 Olympic Movement, which took place in Italy, where they shared their heartfelt experience in the Olympics.

"United by their commitment in the Olympic Movement, HRH Princess Anne and HRH Prince Albert II share a rare experience: that of having both been Olympic athletes," the Royal Family stated in the caption. 

They continued, "Princess Anne represented Great Britain in horse riding at the 1976 Montreal Olympics while Prince Albert II took part in five consecutive editions of the Olympic Winter Games in bobsled."

For those unaware, the royals are starting to arrive in Italy for the 2026 Winter Olympics, as they spotted together attending the 145th session of the International Olympic Committee. 

Being the first British royal family member, Princess Anne has an exceptionally long history with the Olympics.  

