Laiba Khan shares heartwarming video from her wedding day

The Mohra starlet Laiba Khan, who is currently making headlines due to her wedding, as she recently tied the knot with her longtime partner Jawad.
On Wednesday, Laiba shared a heartwarming video on social media from her rukhsati on her Instagram account, offering a glimpse to all fans from her special moments.
For her big day, Laiba shimmered in an elegant red bridal outfit, decorated with dull golden embroidery, embracing tradition gracefully, as she prepared for the most emotional “Rukhsati” moments of a girl’s life, leaving her family members emotional.
Her mother and sister, actress Emaan Khan, were seen struggling to hold back tears as they bid farewell, under the shadow of their prayers and best wishes for Laiba’s new journey.
While everyone was emotional, Laiba remained composed and radiant, holding her husband’s hand as they walked toward the car together.
In the clip, Laiba was seen gently asking her mother not to cry, saying, “Mamma, ap ko pata hai meinay nhi rona na, to ap mat royein, banda acha hai, tension nhi leni apnay.”
She was also seen singing Tere Hawale alongside Jawad, adding a deeply personal touch to the farewell.
The heartwarming video captured tremendous attention, as fans and friends gushed to the comments section, showering love and praise for the newly-married couple.
A fan wrote, “Then why I can see her crying @laibaakhanofficial … ALLAH Tumhey wou sab kuch de Jis ki tum haqdar ho AMEEN.”
Another fan wrote, “MASHAALLAH your smile carries a rare calm today, like your heart has finally found the love it was always waiting for.”
“She's so confident about him Allah pak jori salaamat rakhy larka itna handsome fashionable nh hy but sensible lgrha Allah pak Khush rakhy, a third fan wrote.