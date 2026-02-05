Royal Family shares Queen Camilla’s first message with video amid Andrew crisis 

Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
  • By Riba Shaikh
Buckingham Palace has dropped a new video of Queen Camilla with a personal message amid Andrew-Epstein controversy.

On Wednesday, February 4, Royal Family's official Instagram account released a video of Her Majesty as she inaugurated a new library to promote the importance of reading.

The video, recorded during Queen's visit to the newly inaugurated library at Christ Church CE Primary School in London, featured her interacting with the kids.

"Celebrating the joy of storytelling this National Year of Reading!," read the caption.

It further revealed that the Queen opened the new library as Patron of the National Literacy Trust.

"This brand-new library, home to more than 500 books, is the 2,000th to be opened as part of the Libraries for Primaries initiative," it added.

The caption was concluded with a sweet note from King Charles wife expressing, "From The Famous Five to The Tiger Who Came for Tea, it was wonderful to hear pupils and teachers sharing their favourite stories. "

This update regarding Queen Camilla came as Royal Family continues to deal with intense crisis caused by Andrew's new explosive photos and emails in newly released batch of Jeffrey Epstein files.

