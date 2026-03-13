News
  By Fatima Hassan
Kate Middleton's surprise move for William outshines Meghan Markle's hospital trip

Kate Middleton has made a surprise move for her husband, Prince William, during their recent trip to Borough Market.

Despite struggling with health issues, the Princess of Wales, who has attended two hectic royal engagements this week, gave a subtle nod to her life partner, which seemingly overshadows Meghan Markle’s hospital visit. 

After supporting King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey for the 2026 Commonwealth ceremony, Catherine and William stopped by Borough Market on Thursday, March 12. 

During the surprise visit, the future Queen was wearing a grey Prince of Wales check blazer from Catherine Walker, looking effortlessly graceful. 

To elevate her business casual attire, Her Royal Highness paired the blazer with black cigarette pants and coordinating black heeled boots. 

According to Tatler magazine, Kate’s "Prince of Wales" blazer was a romantic nod to her husband's title.

This sweet, gentle warmth for her charming husband has stolen the spotlight and outshone the Duchess of Sussex’s recent trip to The Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on the same day.

She made a surprise visit to the hospital without her husband, Prince Harry, with whom she moved out of the United Kingdom in 2020.    

