News
  • By Sidra Khan
News

King Charles finally completes major task amid Andrew succession removal talks

The British monarch wraps up historic royal task amid Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's line of succession removal buzz

  • By Sidra Khan
King Charles finally completes major task amid Andrew succession removal talks
King Charles finally completes major task amid Andrew succession removal talks

King Charles has completed a long-pending duty which was left unfinished by his grandfather, King George VI.

On Wednesday, March 11, the 77-year-old monarch welcomed Flight Lieutenant Colin Bell at Buckingham Palace due to a special reason.

During the meeting, Charles presented the veteran with an official citation for a bravery medal which was bestowed on him by King George VI 81 years ago.

Taking to its official Instagram Stories, the Royal Family shared a photo of His Majesty with Colin Bell, showing them greeting each other.

"The King this morning received Flight Lieutenant Colin Bell for an audience at Buckingham Palace," the caption read.

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram 

It added, "During the audience, His Majesty presented Flt Lt Bell with the citation to his Distinguished Flying Cross, which was originally awarded to him by King George VI in 1945."

For the meeting, King Charles wore a grey suit with matching tie, while Colin Bell donned a black ensemble.

The king's latest engagement comes amid the ongoing buzz about removing his younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, from the line of succession to the British throne.

For the process, King Charles also held a key meeting with Commonwealth leaders of the nations where he serves as head of state to ask them for their approval.

Prince William wins hearts with charming move for 'Harry Potter' star at Windsor
Prince William wins hearts with charming move for 'Harry Potter' star at Windsor
Royal Family braces for fresh scandal as explosive memoir looms after Andrew fallout
Royal Family braces for fresh scandal as explosive memoir looms after Andrew fallout
Prince Harry set for solo outing in Australia for mental health cause
Prince Harry set for solo outing in Australia for mental health cause
Inside Prince Harry's 'night party' at a flat with UK female journalist
Inside Prince Harry's 'night party' at a flat with UK female journalist
King Charles endorses Queen Camilla's powerful stance on Andrew in new move
King Charles endorses Queen Camilla's powerful stance on Andrew in new move
Meghan Markle announced as ‘special guest’ at 'unforgettable' Sydney event: Details
Meghan Markle announced as ‘special guest’ at 'unforgettable' Sydney event: Details
Queen Camilla draws strength from Prince Edward to strike at Andrew scandal
Queen Camilla draws strength from Prince Edward to strike at Andrew scandal
Royal family struggles with health emergency amid Epstein scandal
Royal family struggles with health emergency amid Epstein scandal
Royal family marks Prince Edward birthday with sweet childhood photo
Royal family marks Prince Edward birthday with sweet childhood photo
Zara Tindall defies Kate's bitter move against Beatrice, Eugenie: 'family is family'
Zara Tindall defies Kate's bitter move against Beatrice, Eugenie: 'family is family'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning just days before Australia tour
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning just days before Australia tour
King Charles shares new message after anti-monarchy drama at annual royal event
King Charles shares new message after anti-monarchy drama at annual royal event

Popular News

Tom Holland spotted without wedding ring after Zendaya rocks gold band in Paris

Tom Holland spotted without wedding ring after Zendaya rocks gold band in Paris

47 minutes ago
Luka Dončić addresses split from fiancée amid custody battle: Here's what we know

Luka Dončić addresses split from fiancée amid custody battle: Here's what we know

2 hours ago
PlayStation Plus adds 6 more free games to its library in March

PlayStation Plus adds 6 more free games to its library in March
3 hours ago