King Charles finally completes major task amid Andrew succession removal talks

King Charles has completed a long-pending duty which was left unfinished by his grandfather, King George VI.
On Wednesday, March 11, the 77-year-old monarch welcomed Flight Lieutenant Colin Bell at Buckingham Palace due to a special reason.
During the meeting, Charles presented the veteran with an official citation for a bravery medal which was bestowed on him by King George VI 81 years ago.
Taking to its official Instagram Stories, the Royal Family shared a photo of His Majesty with Colin Bell, showing them greeting each other.
"The King this morning received Flight Lieutenant Colin Bell for an audience at Buckingham Palace," the caption read.
It added, "During the audience, His Majesty presented Flt Lt Bell with the citation to his Distinguished Flying Cross, which was originally awarded to him by King George VI in 1945."
For the meeting, King Charles wore a grey suit with matching tie, while Colin Bell donned a black ensemble.
The king's latest engagement comes amid the ongoing buzz about removing his younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, from the line of succession to the British throne.
For the process, King Charles also held a key meeting with Commonwealth leaders of the nations where he serves as head of state to ask them for their approval.