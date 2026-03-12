Prince William, Kate bring energy and smiles to Borough Market with lively trip

The historic Borough Market buzzed with extra energy during the future king and queen's joyful visit.
On Thursday, March 12, Prince William and Princess Kate stepped out in London for a special trip to the city's one of the largest and oldest food market.
Taking to their joint Instagram account, Kensington Palace dropped heartwarming glimpses from the royal couple's lively visit, showing how they charmed the visitors and shopkeepers.
"Exploring Borough Market w/ @bowlofchalk. The market's story began in the 13th Century and later given a Royal Charter by Edward VI way back in 1550. A Royal seal of approval that carries through to the present day," captioned the palace.
During the visit, the parents of three undertook a series of engagements, and while doing so they appeared to enjoy every second of the trip.
Prince William and Kate Middleton, during their day at Borough Market, met the Trethowan Brothers - an award-winning family business crafting small-batch traditional cheeses, whose presence at the market dates back to 1998.
King Charles's elder son and daughter-in-law also met with Change Please, a social enterprise that helps homeless individuals through barista training and comprehensive support services.
As they concluded their trip, Their Royal Highnesses paid a visit to Humble Crumble, a London dessert company that has expanded from a single market stall to multiple venues while building a substantial social media presence.