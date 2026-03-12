Prince William sends sweet wish to Australia amid Meghan, Harry tour buzz

Prince William has extended a heartfelt wish for Australia in an exciting message just days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's joint trip.
In a surprising turn of events on Wednesday, March 11, the Prince of Wales released a video message to mark 125th anniversery of Royal Navy Submarine Service and the Australian Navy.
The video message from William as the honoury Commodore-in-Chief was released on the UK Ministery of Defence's official account.
"As HMAS Anson (a UK nuclear-powered submarine) visits Australia, I would like to wish a very happy 125th birthday to both the Royal Navy Submarine Service and the Australian Navy," said William in the message.
He continued, "Today we remember the generations of service personnel who served in support of the United Kingdom, Australia, and our Commonwealth partners in both World Wars and in the decade since."
"And we thank those who continue their spirit of service today. And proud that UK and Australian sailors and submariners are celebrating these anniversaries together in Australia," the message added.
The heir to the throne further noted, "Through the AUKUS program and on operations and exercises around the world, our two countries will continue to work together to protect our shared values, peace, and security."
"AUKUS is a testament to this enduring relationship, and we look forward to the next 125 years of collaboration," he concluded.
William's message came over the heels of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's spokesperson official announcement regarding their first joint Royal trip to Australia after 2018.
For the unversed, AUKUS is the multi-billion-dollar submarine deal between Australia, the UK and the US.
The purpose of the deal - signed in 2024, was to help Australia replace its ageing Collins-class submarine fleet.