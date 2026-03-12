News
  • By Riba Shaikh
News

Prince William sends sweet wish to Australia amid Meghan, Harry tour buzz

Prince William shares special video message for Australia just days before Prince Harry, Meghan Markle joint trip

  • By Riba Shaikh
Prince William sends sweet wish to Australia amid Meghan, Harry tour buzz
Prince William sends sweet wish to Australia amid Meghan, Harry tour buzz

Prince William has extended a heartfelt wish for Australia in an exciting message just days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's joint trip.

In a surprising turn of events on Wednesday, March 11, the Prince of Wales released a video message to mark 125th anniversery of Royal Navy Submarine Service and the Australian Navy.

The video message from William as the honoury Commodore-in-Chief was released on the UK Ministery of Defence's official account.

"As HMAS Anson (a UK nuclear-powered submarine) visits Australia, I would like to wish a very happy 125th birthday to both the Royal Navy Submarine Service and the Australian Navy," said William in the message.

He continued, "Today we remember the generations of service personnel who served in support of the United Kingdom, Australia, and our Commonwealth partners in both World Wars and in the decade since."

"And we thank those who continue their spirit of service today. And proud that UK and Australian sailors and submariners are celebrating these anniversaries together in Australia," the message added.

The heir to the throne further noted, "Through the AUKUS program and on operations and exercises around the world, our two countries will continue to work together to protect our shared values, peace, and security."

"AUKUS is a testament to this enduring relationship, and we look forward to the next 125 years of collaboration," he concluded.

William's message came over the heels of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's spokesperson official announcement regarding their first joint Royal trip to Australia after 2018. 

Prince William sends sweet wish to Australia amid Meghan, Harry tour buzz

For the unversed, AUKUS is the multi-billion-dollar submarine deal between Australia, the UK and the US.

The purpose of the deal - signed in 2024, was to help Australia replace its ageing Collins-class submarine fleet.

King Charles invited to Australia just days after Harry, Meghan trip announcement
King Charles invited to Australia just days after Harry, Meghan trip announcement
Prince William, Princess Kate to take key responsibility amid big scandal fears
Prince William, Princess Kate to take key responsibility amid big scandal fears
King Charles finally completes major task amid Andrew succession removal talks
King Charles finally completes major task amid Andrew succession removal talks
Prince William wins hearts with charming move for 'Harry Potter' star at Windsor
Prince William wins hearts with charming move for 'Harry Potter' star at Windsor
Royal Family braces for fresh scandal as explosive memoir looms after Andrew fallout
Royal Family braces for fresh scandal as explosive memoir looms after Andrew fallout
Prince Harry set for solo outing in Australia for mental health cause
Prince Harry set for solo outing in Australia for mental health cause
Inside Prince Harry's 'night party' at a flat with UK female journalist
Inside Prince Harry's 'night party' at a flat with UK female journalist
King Charles endorses Queen Camilla's powerful stance on Andrew in new move
King Charles endorses Queen Camilla's powerful stance on Andrew in new move
Meghan Markle announced as ‘special guest’ at 'unforgettable' Sydney event: Details
Meghan Markle announced as ‘special guest’ at 'unforgettable' Sydney event: Details
Queen Camilla draws strength from Prince Edward to strike at Andrew scandal
Queen Camilla draws strength from Prince Edward to strike at Andrew scandal
Royal family struggles with health emergency amid Epstein scandal
Royal family struggles with health emergency amid Epstein scandal
Royal family marks Prince Edward birthday with sweet childhood photo
Royal family marks Prince Edward birthday with sweet childhood photo

Popular News

King Charles invited to Australia just days after Harry, Meghan trip announcement

King Charles invited to Australia just days after Harry, Meghan trip announcement
46 minutes ago
Jake Paul enjoys viral ‘YMCA’ dance with Trump after earning his endorsement

Jake Paul enjoys viral ‘YMCA’ dance with Trump after earning his endorsement
3 hours ago
Ben Affleck’s InterPositive poised for multi-million dollar Netflix buyout

Ben Affleck’s InterPositive poised for multi-million dollar Netflix buyout
2 hours ago