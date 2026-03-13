Meghan Markle makes special outing ahead of Australia tour with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle made a surprise visit to a hospital ahead of her Australia trip with Prince Harry.
On Thursday, March 12, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out for an unannounced visit to patients at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.
She began her visit in the hospital’s Creative Oasis, joining young patients for a session of watercolor painting.
Meghan then went to meet with bed-bound patients who were unable to leave their rooms for the painting activity.
Her visit to the hospital on Thursday was part of CHLA’s month-long Make March Matter campaign.
"Make March Matter is an annual fundraising campaign for CHLA that unites celebrities, businesses, and the greater community in support of its mission of creating hope and building healthier futures," CHLA said in a statement.
They added, "Funds raised will help ensure the hospital can provide sick and critically injured children with the best quality care, research and innovation that happens at CHLA every day for the last 125 years."
The visit comes shortly after Meghan announced she’ll join a “Girl’s Weekend” retreat with the Her Best Life podcast during her upcoming Australia trip with the Duke of Sussex.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be touring Australia in mid-April to "take part in a number of private, business, and philanthropic engagements."