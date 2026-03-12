Buckingham Palace lights up for special event ahead of historic State Visit

It was a wonderful evening at Buckingham Palace yesterday!
The British Royal Family on Thursday , March 12, took to Instagram to drop an 11-slide post, sharing about a special reception that took place at the palace.
In the post, it was shared that King Charles hosted a vibrant reception with members of the Nigerian Diaspora in the U.K.
"Last night, The King hosted a reception with members of the Nigerian Diaspora in the UK, ahead of the incoming State Visit of the President of Nigeria," read the caption.
It continued, "With jollof rice and music by Dele Sosimi and the Afrobeats Orchestra - it was a wonderful evening. Thank you to everyone who joined us!"
In the carousel, Buckingham Palace shared a couple of glimpses from the delightful event, showing King Charles joyfully greeting and interacting with the guests, the cheerful environment, attendees enjoying the evening, posing for photos, and a band to make the reception melodious.
The special event was organised just days before the British monarch will host a historic State Visit, welcoming President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria in the U.K.
It is worth noting that the historic two-day visit, set to take place on March 18 and 19, will mark the first Nigerian State Visit to the U.K. in 37 years.