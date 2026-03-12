News
  By Javeria Ahmed
Prince William, Princess Kate to take key responsibility amid big scandal fears

Royal family expected to face new scandal after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor royal fallout

Prince William and Princess Kate are set to play prominent roles in the upcoming Nigerian State Visit to the UK, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu will visit the UK as guests of King Charles and Queen Camilla from March 18 to 19, 2026, with a welcome from the Prince and Princess of Wales at the Fairmont Hotel Windsor on March 18.

The Nigerian President and First Lady along with Kate and William will then travel to Datchet Road, Windsor.

The royal guest will receive a Ceremonial Welcome.

A formal welcome awaits the Nigerian President and First Lady, with the King and Queen receiving them at the Royal Dais, followed by a Royal Salute in Home Park, Windsor, and at the Tower of London.

The foreign couple is set to then join Charles, Camilla, William and Catherine in a carriage procession to Windsor Castle.

Alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Tinubus will watch the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery and Guard of Honour march past, view a Nigerian-themed Royal Collection exhibition, meet the King for an audience at Windsor Castle, and visit Vicars’ Hall.

Notably, this state visit will happen amid royal family expected to face new scandal after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor royal fallout.

King Charles and the other members of the firm are said to hit with new drama as a forthcoming memoir of Edward's ex-girlfriend, West End star Ruthie Henshall.

