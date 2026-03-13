Palace revisits Kate Middleton's early royal outing after new RNLI trip with William  

Kate Middleton and Prince William have toured London’s Thames Valley in a surprise royal visit.
The future King and Queen made a surprise appearance at the lifeboat station, Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), on Thursday, March 12.
During their key tour, the Prince and Princess of Wales took a boat ride to witness London’s infamous valley, the Thames, while highlighting the efforts of lifesavers with the crews of the Royal National Lifeboats Institution.
The shared by Kensington Palace shortly after their trip showed the two senior royal members of the British Royal Family were sporting yellow jackets and baseball caps while taking the ride.
"Taking to the Thames with the RNLI, For centuries the river has been at the heart of London’s life, shaping its communities, its trade and the stories people tell about the city," Prince William and Catherine’s office penned the caption of the light-hearted video.
They continued explaining, "From folk traditions through to modern London, it was wonderful to meet the RNLI crews to hear firsthand about rescues on the river and the training behind them, meeting volunteer fundraisers, and hearing from lifeguards preparing for the University Boat Race."
Though this is not the first time for the Princess of Wales to visit the lifeboat station, as she previously went to a lifeboat station fifteen years ago, even before her marriage to Prince William.
Notably, the moment was more like a throwback for Catherine when she launched a new lifeboat with her life partner at her first royal trip to the RNLI.