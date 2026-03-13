Palace highlights King Charles' game-changing initiative despite abdication calls

Despite the calls to abdicate the throne, King Charles is responsibly moving forward with a game-changing initiative.
On the official Instagram handle of the British Royal Family on Friday, March 13, Buckingham Palace highlighted the monarch's key project for a significant cause.
In the post, the palace shared that His Majesty, on Thursday night, made an appearance at the second annual session of his 2020 initiative that aims to provide sustainable future.
"Last night, The King attended the second annual Sustainable Markets Initiative Exhibition and Reception," read the caption.
It continued, "His Majesty viewed exhibits displaying real-world innovations developed by industries, including sustainable textiles, carbon capture models and energy efficient building materials."
Sharing about the initiative, the Royal Family penned, "Launched in 2020 by His Majesty, the Sustainable Markets Initiative aims to support the global transition to a sustainable future."
Notably, King Charles' latest engagement proves that he plans to continue fulfilling his royal duties and remains unfazed by the calls for abdication.
On the 2026 Commonwealth Day, celebrated on Monday, March 9, the King marked his presence at Westminster Abbey to lead the Commonwealth Day Service.
However, before Charles and other members of the Royal Family arrived at the service, anti-monarchy erupted outside Westminster Abbey, with protesters flashing yellow flags, banners, and placards.
The flags and banners read, “What Did You Know?,” “Not My King,” “Down With The Crown,” and “Abolish the Monarchy,” demanding King Charles to abdicate the throne.