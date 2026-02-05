Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Bella Hadid's shock link to Adan Banuelos' arrest exposed

The model's ex-boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, was arrested days after it was reported that they had broken up after two years of romance

  • By Hania Jamil
In a shocking update, it was reported that Bella Hadid was pulled over by police just moments before Adan Banuelos was arrested for public intoxication in Texas.

As reported by TMZ, deputies pulled over the model in the parking lot of Gator's Cantina in Weatherford, Texas, on Saturday early morning, when the cowboy came towards them.

"I immediately noted that Adan's speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy," the arresting officer claimed in the police report.

Explaining that he was worried about Hadid, Banuelos claimed Hadid went back into the bar because she left her phone there, and he "followed her", adding that he "cared for her."

Authorities wrote in their report that as they spoke with Banuelos, his white truck continued to run while a dog, which he claimed was Hadid's, was still inside.

Banuelos reportedly consented to a field sobriety test after confessing to consuming "four" beers that day, which led to his arrest.

The horse trainer was taken to Parker County. He bounded out after paying a minor fee of $386.

"I released Adan's property and his vehicle to his girlfriend, who was identified as Isabella Hadid, at his request," the report read, per the outlet.

Besides that, it was also reported that Hadid and Banuelos enjoyed a PDA-filled bar outing, where they spent hours holding hands, dancing, and locking lips.

The romantic outing prompted reunion buzz for the model and the cowboy, who parted ways last week after two years of romance.

