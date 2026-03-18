Deepika Padukone’s bold move ignites debate after 'Spirit' exit

Deepika Padukone has sparked fresh buzz after liking a post defending her reported demand for an eight-hour work shift, as discussions continue around her exit from Spirit and the Kalki sequel.
On Tuesday, the Pathaan starlet liked the post from The Quint, authored by Debiparna Chakraborty, which noted how the actor decided to walk out of two big-ticket films.
The piece underscored her remarks on double standards, stating that male stars’ fixed shifts are accepted, while women making the same demand face backlash.
The same post was shared on Reddit, where many fans on the platform came to Deepika's support.
One wrote, “The sexism surely exists. If actresses came late to sets like SRK or Salman. They would be thrown out and called names.”
Another said, “I support Deepika here. Movies have been shot in 8 hours shift a day even in 80's and 90's, but now they are targeting Deepika when she also has a main reason that she recently gave birth! Misogyny in film industry is so high man.”
Notably, the controversy around Deepika Padukone and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga emerged when she exited the pan‑India film Spirit, starring Prabhas, reportedly due to disagreements over creative terms and a request for an eight-hour workday.
Her exit led to Triptii Dimri replacing her, while the Kalki 2898 AD sequel also confirmed her departure, sparking debate over professionalism, work hours, and pay in big-budget films.
Deepika will be next seen in King with Shah Rukh Khan.
She is also slated to star alongside Allu Arjun in an upcoming film directed by Atlee.