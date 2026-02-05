Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
D4vd's pal Neo Langston faces grand jury after Montana arrest

Neo Langston was arrested for failing to appear as a witness two weeks ago and bonded out after paying $60,000 bail

  • By Hania Jamil
In the latest update on Celeste Rivas' death investigation, D4vd's pal and streamer, Neo Langston, has appeared in court after he was arrested in Montana for not showing up as a witness.

Neo faced a grand jury at a Los Angeles courthouse on Wednesday, February 4. 

The jury has been convened since November to gather information on the teen's death, whose body was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered under D4vd's name in early September 2025.

His appearance lasted around 30 to 40 minutes in the grand jury room, and Neo left the courthouse without addressing the press.

This is the latest update in the death probe of Celeste, who was last seen in Lake Elsinore, California, in April 2024.

Amid speculated romantic links between D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, and the teen, and her body's discovery scene, the singer has been named a person of interest, but no formal charges have been pressed.

Besides that, D4vd has taken major blows to his career since the horrific September incident, including the cancellation of his world tour, which was happening when the body was discovered.

While several witnesses have presented their testimonies in front of the grand jury, as per the court's order, the cause and manner of Celeste's death remain unknown.

