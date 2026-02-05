Entertainment
  By Sidra Khan
Kim Kardashian debuts plunging black look after romantic trip with Lewis Hamilton

Kim Kardashian knows how to keep eyes hooked on her!

After enjoying a whirlwind European trip with her rumored boyfriend Lewis Hamilton, The Kardashians star was spotted stepping out for her first solo appearance, sizzling in a daring ensemble.

As per the Daily Mail, the 45-year-old American billionaire, during her outing on Wednesday, February 4, looked runway-ready as she dropped jaws in a stunning all-black look that included a tiny top with a plunging neckline, flaunting her cleavage.

She paired the top with a stylish long leather coat and matching black pants, keeping her neck warm with a black scarf and sporting a pair of sunglasses.


Kim’s appearance comes amid her budding romance with F1 star Lewin Hamilton, speculation of which sparked over the weekend when The Sun reported that the two are “secretly dating” and enjoyed “a very romantic” getaway in the U.K.

While the duo have been spotted together multiple times in the recent years, as per the report, their latest outing was different from the past ones as they were never linked romantically before.

It was reported that the SKIMS founder was photographed jetting off from Los Angeles in her private aircraft on Saturday afternoon and later joined the 41-year-old British racing driver in Cotswolds, where they stayed at the luxury hotel and country club Estelle Manor.

Following their romantic U.K. getaway, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were spotted arriving at a luxury hotel in Paris in as SUV with their security teams on Monday, February 2.

