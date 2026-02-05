Tate McRae sparks outrage for ‘betraying’ Canada at 2026 Winter Olympics

Days after facing a heartbreaking loss at the Grammy Awards, Tate McRae is now hit by a wave of public outrage!
On Wednesday, February 4, the 22-year-old Canadian singer and songwriter turned to Instagram to post a promotional video, featuring her rooting for Team U.S.A. for the 2026 Winter Olympics.
In the promo, the Greedy singer can be seen at the top of a mountain in the Italian Alps, asking an for direction to Milan for the opening ceremony.
At one point in the clip, McRae expresses thrill to meet the U.S. team at the event.
Shortly after she posted the video, fans were quick to slam the songstress for betraying her nation and supporting “the country that threatens” Canada.
Fans’ comments:
On Tate McRae’s clip, fans expressed their disappointment over her decision to promote the U.S. with one of the social media users writing, “No amount of money could make me endorse the country that threatens mine.”
“girl you’re canadian pls what is this,” commented a second.
“the very american Tate mcrae,” a third slammed.
One more criticized “The absolute ick every Canadian just felt. In 2026… what were you and your team thinking?”
“À Québec City radio station just called her “Traitre McRae,” which translates to “Traitor McRae.” Hahaa! I love it,” shared a netizen.
A sixth Instagrammer wrote, “This is very disappointing. Gives me the ick and I’ve been a huge fan.”
Tate McRae Grammys 2026:
At the 2026 Grammy Awards, Tate McRae was nominated for Best Dance Pop Recording for Just Keep Watching. However, the award was won by Lady Gaga for Abracadabra.