Shah Rukh Khan teaming up with Farah Khan for double role in ‘Main Hoon Na 2’?

In a buzz-worthy update, a major collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan may be happening soon.
The iconic Indian actor and director duo are reportedly gearing up for the sequel of their 2004 masterpiece, Main Hoon Na, shared Pinkvilla on Thursday, February 5.
Speaking to the outlet, an insider shared that the Om Shanti Om director has planned a double-role concept for the Bollywood superstar, which has left him excited.
“Farah Khan has cracked an exciting double-role concept for Shah Rukh Khan, which has excited the superstar. The idea is said to elevate the emotion and entertainment quotient of the sequel, while SRK will explore two contrasting characters,” they shared.
The tipster claimed, “The film will be a patriotism galore, with the original cast returning. The central theme revolves around a new threat to India, and the narrative will balance action with comedy. Interestingly, the core story idea has come from Shah Rukh Khan himself.”
It has also been reported that Aakash Kaushik is working on the idea.
Furthermore, the outlet shared that Shah Rukh Khan will hear the complete narration for Main Hoon Na 2 after concluding the filming for his upcoming anticipated film, King, in May.
"Shah Rukh Khan is expected to hear the complete narration of Main Hoon Na 2 after wrapping up the shoot of King around May 2026. He will take a call on the project post the narration, while the writing process continues in full swing," the source added.
For those unfamiliar, Main Hoon Na, released on April 30, 2004, is a masala film (a category of movies that blends multiple genres into one project such as action, comedy, romance, drama, or melodrama), that stars Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan, Kirron Kher, and Boman Irani.