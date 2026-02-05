Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan teaming up with Farah Khan for double role in ‘Main Hoon Na 2’?

Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together in multiple hit film including ‘Main Hoon Na’ and ‘Om Shanti Om’

  • By Sidra Khan
Shah Rukh Khan teaming up with Farah Khan for double role in ‘Main Hoon Na 2’?
Shah Rukh Khan teaming up with Farah Khan for double role in ‘Main Hoon Na 2’?

In a buzz-worthy update, a major collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan may be happening soon.

The iconic Indian actor and director duo are reportedly gearing up for the sequel of their 2004 masterpiece, Main Hoon Na, shared Pinkvilla on Thursday, February 5.

Speaking to the outlet, an insider shared that the Om Shanti Om director has planned a double-role concept for the Bollywood superstar, which has left him excited.

“Farah Khan has cracked an exciting double-role concept for Shah Rukh Khan, which has excited the superstar. The idea is said to elevate the emotion and entertainment quotient of the sequel, while SRK will explore two contrasting characters,” they shared.

The tipster claimed, “The film will be a patriotism galore, with the original cast returning. The central theme revolves around a new threat to India, and the narrative will balance action with comedy. Interestingly, the core story idea has come from Shah Rukh Khan himself.”

It has also been reported that Aakash Kaushik is working on the idea.

Furthermore, the outlet shared that Shah Rukh Khan will hear the complete narration for Main Hoon Na 2 after concluding the filming for his upcoming anticipated film, King, in May.

"Shah Rukh Khan is expected to hear the complete narration of Main Hoon Na 2 after wrapping up the shoot of King around May 2026. He will take a call on the project post the narration, while the writing process continues in full swing," the source added.

For those unfamiliar, Main Hoon Na, released on April 30, 2004, is a masala film (a category of movies that blends multiple genres into one project such as action, comedy, romance, drama, or melodrama), that stars Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan, Kirron Kher, and Boman Irani.

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja set to make her Bollywood debut: report
Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja set to make her Bollywood debut: report
Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya post loving tribute to Abhishek Bachchan on his 50th
Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya post loving tribute to Abhishek Bachchan on his 50th
AR Rahman says he wants to 'move on' from communal remarks controversy
AR Rahman says he wants to 'move on' from communal remarks controversy
Riteish Deshmukh rings in ‘elder brother-like’ Abhishek Bachchan’s 50th birthday
Riteish Deshmukh rings in ‘elder brother-like’ Abhishek Bachchan’s 50th birthday
'ALBM' trailer release date revealed: Fawad Khan, Yasir Hussain share support
'ALBM' trailer release date revealed: Fawad Khan, Yasir Hussain share support
Anurag Kashyap reacts to his name appearing in Epstein files
Anurag Kashyap reacts to his name appearing in Epstein files
Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa share trailer release date for ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mein’
Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa share trailer release date for ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mein’
Vivek Oberoi takes legal action in Delhi over AI-generated content
Vivek Oberoi takes legal action in Delhi over AI-generated content
Mahira Khan, Zara Noor Abbas post wedding highlights of Asim Raza’s daughter
Mahira Khan, Zara Noor Abbas post wedding highlights of Asim Raza’s daughter
Ranbir Kapoor expresses excitement for 'Animal Park' as director hints at brotherly war
Ranbir Kapoor expresses excitement for 'Animal Park' as director hints at brotherly war
'Dhurandhar 2' in high demand for digital rights ahead of theatrical release
'Dhurandhar 2' in high demand for digital rights ahead of theatrical release
Vikram Bhatt lands in trouble again as new allegations emerge
Vikram Bhatt lands in trouble again as new allegations emerge

Popular News

Japan's cherry blossom festival canceled in Fujiyoshida: Here's why

Japan's cherry blossom festival canceled in Fujiyoshida: Here's why
2 hours ago
Spotify brings significant updates for improved reading experience

Spotify brings significant updates for improved reading experience
2 hours ago
Emma Raducanu reaches Transylvania Open semi-finals with commanding victory

Emma Raducanu reaches Transylvania Open semi-finals with commanding victory
3 hours ago