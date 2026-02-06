Mahira Khan shares adorable glimpses with husband from close pal's daughter wedding

Trending
  • By Web Desk
  • By Web Desk
Mahira Khan shared delightful glimpses from the dreamy wedding of her best friend's daughter.

The Verna actress took to her Instagram account on Friday, February 6 to share adorable carousel from the wedding of commercial director Asim Raza's daughter Maryam Raza.

The carousel kicked off with a sweet photo of Mahira sitting beside her better half, Salim Karim, exchanging a tender gaze.

The Humsafar starlet draped in a beautiful golden saree from her own wedding while her husband opted for a simple white shalwar kameez.

She completed the look with a graceful updo and minimal jewellery.

The carousel also included several wedding moments including glimpses of Mahira enjoying the celebrations with her friends including Azaan Sami Khan and Feeha Jamshed.

As soon as Mahira shared the pictures, fans and fellow star flooded the comment section with love and admiration.

One fan left a heartfelt note on the couple's photo, writing, "Main tou pehli slide sy agey hi nhi barh payii. MashaAllah (I couldn't even move past the first slide)", while Pakistan actress Aamina sheikh wrote, "khoobsoorat loag (Beatiful people)."

Celebrity wardrobe stylist Mavi Kayani wrote, "My beautiful Mahira, love the look."

For those unaware, Mahira and Asim share a close bond as she worked as the lead actress in his first film Ho Mann Jahan in 2015 and later appeared in special role in his second film Parey Hut Love in 2019.

