Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan upcoming film hit by pre-release setback

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh, was hit with a setback ahead of its release.
As per Bollywood Hungama, the tipster revealed that the upcoming sequel to the 2019 hit romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh “will not arrive in cinemas on March 4 as planned.”
A source revealed, “This is because the post-production is not yet complete and a song also remains to be shot. The makers are clear that they have made a special film and don’t want to rush through the process. They want to devote time and effort into ensuring that the final product turns out to be entertaining as well as enticing for the audience. Hence, they decided to postpone the release. A new release date is expected to be announced soon.”
On the update, a trade expert responded, “The holy month of Ramzan will be underway then, and the much-awaited Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic are also slated to arrive two weeks later on March 19."
The expert further explained, "The semi-finals and finals of the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup will be played between March 4 and 8. But at the same time, Holi falls on a Wednesday, which means any film releasing on March 4 could benefit from a five-day extended weekend and then enjoy a clean two-week run. All eyes are now on who decides to grab the vacant date.”
Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film vows to delight the fans with a quirky mix of drama, comedy and romance, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra, with Juno Chopra as creative producer.