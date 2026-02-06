Priyanka Chopra Jonas teams up with Hrithik Roshan for 'Krrish 4'

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas will join Hrithik Roshan in the upcoming superhero film Krrish 4.
As per Bollywood Hungama, a source shared that the Citadel star is all set to make a full flash comeback in the Bollywood as she is reportedly cast in the upcoming Krrish installment and SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi.
A source said, “Unlike the A-listers in Bollywood, Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu had absolutely no problem working with Priyanka.”
The tipster went on to say, “They treated her like the cinema royalty that she is, offered her the money that she gets in the West, which is much more than what she ever got for any Hindi film, and expanded her role when she stepped in.”
Sharing about Priyanka’s bond with Mahesh Babu and his family, an insider stated, “This is Priyanka’s gateway into Bollywood via Telugu cinema. She has chosen to represent Indian cinema on a global platform through Rajamouli’s cinematic universe.”
Moreover, the Fashion starlet has also teased a possible reunion with the Don franchise.
Previously, Priyanka expressed her excitement at working again in Bollywood after seven years of hiatus.
While speaking with ScreenRant, she said, “I am so happy to be coming back and, you know, making this movie in India, because if there was any other, any way to come back into Indian cinema, it was this.”
To note, Priyanka marked her return after her Hollywood production projects like Citadel, The White Tiger, and her upcoming film The Bluff, which will premiere on February 25, 2026.