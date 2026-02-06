Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani ring in first wedding anniversary with heartfelt moment

Ameer Gilani and Mawra Hocane marked their first wedding anniversary by sharing a heartfelt moment with fans on social media.
Taking to Instagram account on Thursday, the Sabaat star dropped the cute reel featuring the adorable and joyful old moments with the Jamaa Taqseem starlet to mark their first anniversary.
Sharing a video collage, Gilani penned the caption, “Please always be by my side.. one down, infinity to go InshaAllah.”
Soon after he posted a video, his better half, Mawra hopped to the comment section to shower love on her husband.
The Jafaa starlet expressed love, noting, “HOW DO YOU TOP EVERYTHING YOU DO FOR ME ALL THE TIME!!!???? HOWWWW???? Allah humma Barik!!! Love you!!!”
On the post, Mawra’s sister Urwa Hocane also commented, “MashaAllah ! Happy Anniversary you guys ! Wishing you a lifetime full of happiness! Ameen !”
Mawra Hocane also celebrated the wedding anniversary as she shared a heartfelt video montage from her wedding festivities on her Instagram handle alongside a sweet caption.
“Light this, Light that… Light… Light… LIGHTTTTTT… what else do I say… He truly is the light of my life… center of my world… my North Star… your girl got insanely lucky a year ago today… Happy Anniversary my love @ameergilani Thankyouuuu for being you… bus xx. Allah humma Barik,” she penned.
Reposting the video on her Story, Mawra added, “Meri Roshniiii or Zindagiiii @ameergilani. Thankyou for the best one year of my life.. to many more.. InshaAllah. Not me crying while typing.”
To note, Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani tied the knot on February 5, 2025.