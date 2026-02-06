Trending
  By Salima Bhutto
Maria B. bold take on Basant: 'There is much to mourn'
Maria B. founder Maria Butt recently took a bold take on Basant festival, which marked its return after a ban of approximately 18 to 25 years.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, February 6, the famous designer expressed her concern regarding once a vibrant tradition in Punjab as she wrote, "No Im not celebrating Basant (sic)."

According to the 49-year-old designer, she requested everyone to stop sending her invites.

"Why?" asked Butt, explaining the reason, "Because there is nothing to celebrate rather.

For the founder of famous Pakistani clothing brand, “there is much to mourn”.

In the end, she wrote, "We have lost our humanity and integrity.”

Maria B.’s post about Basant comes after a three-day festivities began in Lahore last night on Thursday, February 5. The festival is being observed from February 6 to 8.

Punjab authorities recently lifted a ban on the festival in which people fly colourful kites usually on rooftops. 

It was outlawed across Punjab in the 2000s for almost 20 years after authorities linked metal-coated kite strings and celebratory gunfire to multiple deaths and injuries.

A spokesperson for Lahore Police, in this regard, said that over 10,000 officers and personnel are on duty across the city during Basant celebrations.

