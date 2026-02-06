Nadia Jamil recalls representing Basant Festival at Shakespeare's Globe event 

As the Basant Festival in Lahore has finally revived after two decades, Nadia Jamil has remembered her incredible experience at Shakespeare’s Globe event in London.
On Thursday, February 5th, the Behadd actress took to her Instagram account to share a few glimpses into her iconic dance performance at the global platform, where she represented the desi culture alongside her co-star, Omair Rana.
For those unaware, in 2012, Omair and Nadia performed in an Urdu adaptation of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew (titled Ilaj-e-Zid Dasteyaab Hai or Rustam-o-Kiran) as part of the 'Globe to Globe' festival, which was part of the London Cultural Olympiad.
While performing live at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre, Nadia beautifully gave a shout-out to the boycotted Festival of Lahore, which had cancelled due to safety issues within the city.
Now, after more than two decades, as the festival has finally revived by the authorities, Jamil shared her stance on the celebrations as she reflects on her portrayal.
She stated in the caption of her post, "Kiran flying her guddi at @the_globe … London…as Rustam watches her. This was meant to be a cheaper moment, @haissam_hussain wanted dance-like moves, but her beloved kite was very much a part of our Kiran's character."
"We see her flying it. Then we see her sister tearing it and their brawl of a quarrel. And then Kiran, sitting alone, centre stage, trying to fix her kite while singing a Punjabi folk song," she continued.
It is worth noting that where Nadia Jamil has shared her joy over the Basant Festival, Maria B and other celebrities encouraged their fellow celebrities to avoid celebrating this festival, as the country has witnessed several heartbreaking incidents over the past few months.